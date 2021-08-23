Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $78,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 83.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 69.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.50 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

