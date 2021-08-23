Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,290 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Dollar Tree worth $75,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 100.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $102.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

