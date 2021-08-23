Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,690 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.47% of Agree Realty worth $71,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,735,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.67 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Truist raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

