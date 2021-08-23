Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 53,686 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Hess worth $74,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of HES stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

