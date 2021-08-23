Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 66,790 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,790 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ball worth $74,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.63 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

