Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of ONEOK worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

