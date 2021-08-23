Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Cerner worth $78,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

