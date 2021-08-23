Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Boston Properties worth $75,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.12 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

