Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of HubSpot worth $76,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $663.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $679.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

