Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.68% of Cerus worth $77,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cerus by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

