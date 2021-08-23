Sun (New) Trading Down 3.9% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $168.23 million and $17.76 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.