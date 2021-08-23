SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

