Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

TSE SU traded up C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$23.18. 2,628,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

