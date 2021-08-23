Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $65.34 million and $1.37 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,230,316 coins and its circulating supply is 326,358,844 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

