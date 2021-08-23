Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd.’s (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II’s (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS SNIIU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.