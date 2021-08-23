SuperRare (RARE) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $138.97 million and $24.16 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

