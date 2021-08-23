SuperRare Trading Up 19.3% Today (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, SuperRare has traded flat against the US dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $163.47 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

