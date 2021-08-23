SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $21,231.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

