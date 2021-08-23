Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 624,387 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Suzano alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Suzano by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.