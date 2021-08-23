SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Lowered by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB traded up $7.41 on Monday, reaching $558.36. The stock had a trading volume of 373,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,752. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.09. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

