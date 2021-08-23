Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,371.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $455,077.37 and $1,371.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00159285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.42 or 1.00204700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00994993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.06 or 0.06705505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,834,612 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

