Swarm City Market Cap Tops $360,290.75 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $360,290.75 and $2.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

