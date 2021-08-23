Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Cap of $731.10 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Swipe has a market cap of $731.10 million and $146.85 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00007887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.