Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

