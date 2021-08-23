SWYFT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,052.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $10,316.77 and approximately $6,052.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

