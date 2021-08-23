Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Taylor Gray Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Taylor Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,657.

CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Sylogist Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

