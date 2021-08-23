Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

