Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

