Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

