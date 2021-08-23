Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.79 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $149.38 million and $6.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00374965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,803,301 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

