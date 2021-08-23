T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

