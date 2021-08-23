Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $4.95 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00158018 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

