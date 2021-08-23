Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $25,844.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.86 or 0.00025935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

