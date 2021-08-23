Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TTK stock opened at €13.90 ($16.35) on Monday. Takkt has a one year low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a one year high of €14.46 ($17.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.90. The stock has a market cap of $911.98 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

