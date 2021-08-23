TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.93. 292,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,952,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after buying an additional 6,976,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after buying an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after buying an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 118.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,981,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,677,000 after buying an additional 2,697,045 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

