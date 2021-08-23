TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.93. 292,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,952,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.