Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

8/18/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $102.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TNDM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 473,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,226.45 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

