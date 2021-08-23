Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $544,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.