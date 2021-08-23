Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

TGT stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $252.53. 2,829,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,720. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

