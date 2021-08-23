Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

