Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $40.00 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

