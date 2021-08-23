Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.76. 8,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Specifically, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

