TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Nathaniel A. Brown Acquires 550 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$58.81. 520,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.65. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

