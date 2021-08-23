TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $148.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.