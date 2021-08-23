TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $233,715.75 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTGT traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,108. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.