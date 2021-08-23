TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $233,715.75 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TTGT traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,108. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
