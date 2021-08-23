Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.42

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.