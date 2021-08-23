TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

TIXT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 554.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

