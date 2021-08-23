Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 13,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,485. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.