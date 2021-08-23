Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,212 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 607,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

