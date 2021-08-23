TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,378.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, TENT has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $625,748.51 and approximately $72,378.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00326960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00143443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00154204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002425 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002371 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,128,080 coins and its circulating supply is 38,050,988 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

