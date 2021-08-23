TenX (PAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $497,870.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. TenX has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $497,870.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

